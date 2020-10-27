Sarnia police respond to eight opioid overdoses in four days

Police in Sarnia believe a “bad batch” of opioids could be to blame for a very recent spike of overdoses in the city.

They are warning the public of the serious health concern after officers responded to eight overdose calls since Friday, with the most recent one happening Tuesday morning.

Police say three of the eight people were found deceased, and stress that these were just the calls that police were involved in.

They believe that the overdoses were caused by the use of opioids, specifically fentanyl, and that the drugs used in these instances were either very potent or from a “bad batch.”

Despite the risks, police say they realize people will continue to use opioids but stress the need to take the necessary safety precautions.

Police say it’s very important to have naloxone nearby, and someone who is training to use it. They also stress to call 911 immediately if someone has overdosed, because they will likely require further medical attention.

As part of the Good Samaritan’s Act, police are unable to lay charges in matters where 911 has been called to assist in an overdose.