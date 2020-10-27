Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Sarnia police respond to eight opioid overdoses in four days

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted October 27, 2020 2:22 pm
Sarnia Police officers have attended eight overdose calls over the last four days.
Sarnia Police officers have attended eight overdose calls over the last four days. Sarnia Police Service

Police in Sarnia believe a “bad batch” of opioids could be to blame for a very recent spike of overdoses in the city.

They are warning the public of the serious health concern after officers responded to eight overdose calls since Friday, with the most recent one happening Tuesday morning.

Read more: Woman arrested in connection to possible London, Ont., stabbing: police

Police say three of the eight people were found deceased, and stress that these were just the calls that police were involved in.

Trending Stories

They believe that the overdoses were caused by the use of opioids, specifically fentanyl, and that the drugs used in these instances were either very potent or from a “bad batch.”

Despite the risks, police say they realize people will continue to use opioids but stress the need to take the necessary safety precautions.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: London mother facing impaired driving charges following crash with children in back seat: police

Police say it’s very important to have naloxone nearby, and someone who is training to use it. They also stress to call 911 immediately if someone has overdosed, because they will likely require further medical attention.

As part of the Good Samaritan’s Act, police are unable to lay charges in matters where 911 has been called to assist in an overdose.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimePoliceMental HealthFentanylOpioidsHealthcareOverdoseSarniaSarnia PoliceGood Samaritan’s Act
Flyers
More weekly flyers