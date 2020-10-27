Woman arrested in connection to possible London, Ont., stabbing: police

London, Ont., police are in the early stages of an investigation into a stabbing in the 500-block of Dundas Street.
Police say at approximately 8:20 a.m. Tuesday they received a 911 for a potential stabbing.
“Upon arrival, an adult woman was arrested and a man was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries,” Const. Sandasha Bough said.
The victim remains in hospital and police say there is no risk to public safety.
Bough said more details will be provided as they become available.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments