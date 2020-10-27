Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Woman arrested in connection to possible London, Ont., stabbing: police

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted October 27, 2020 12:18 pm
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017.
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

London, Ont., police are in the early stages of an investigation into a stabbing in the 500-block of Dundas Street.

Police say at approximately 8:20 a.m. Tuesday they received a 911 for a potential stabbing.

“Upon arrival, an adult woman was arrested and a man was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries,” Const. Sandasha Bough said.

Story continues below advertisement

The victim remains in hospital and police say there is no risk to public safety.

Bough said more details will be provided as they become available.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeLondonStabbingLondon PoliceLondon OntarioLdnontlpsLondon crimeDundas StreetLondon Stabbing580 Dundas Street
Flyers
More weekly flyers