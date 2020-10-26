London mother facing impaired driving charges following crash with children in back seat: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 42-year-old London woman is facing two impaired driving-related charges in connection with a collision over the weekend in the city’s northeast end, which police say occurred while her two young children were in the back seat.

The collision happened around 10 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Highbury Avenue and Kilarney Road when the northbound vehicle crossed over into the left hand turn lane and struck a traffic signal before coming to a stop a short distance away, causing about $20,000 in damage.

Police say prior to the crash, the accused had been observed asleep at the wheel at the intersection of Highbury Avenue and Huron Street, about 2.3 km to the south, where she was awoken by the sound of another vehicle’s horn.

The accused continued north along Highbury and was observed travelling between both lanes of the road in the minutes before the collision, police said.

According to investigators, there were no reported physical injuries to either the driver or to the two small children, however all three were taken to hospital as a precaution.

The accused faces a charge of impaired operation of a conveyance, and impaired exceed blood alcohol concentration and has a court date for Jan. 19, 2021.

Her identity is being withheld as it would potentially identify the children, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

