Fredericton shooter Matthew Raymond testifies in his defence at murder trial

The man on trial for the 2018 Fredericton mass shooting has begun testifying in his own defence.

Matthew Raymond is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the Aug. 10, 2018 deaths of Donnie Robichaud, Bobbie Lee Wright and Fredericton police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns.

The defence admits Raymond, 50, shot the victims but is trying to prove he should be found not criminally responsible because of a mental disorder.

This morning the court heard a recording of the police interview with his mother, Shirley Raymond, on the day of the shootings.

She told police that she thought her son was disturbed but never thought it would result in him harming anyone.

She said her son had been spending a lot of time on his computer and she thought he may have been chatting with someone “who was turning his mind.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2020.