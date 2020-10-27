Menu

Crime

Fredericton shooter Matthew Raymond testifies in his defence at murder trial

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 27, 2020 12:07 pm
Click to play video 'Forensic psychiatrist testified at 1st degree murder trial of Matthew Raymond Friday' Forensic psychiatrist testified at 1st degree murder trial of Matthew Raymond Friday
Dr. Scott Woodside examined Raymond to determine if he could be held criminally responsible for the alleged offences, but as the jury heard, his report was not entirely conclusive. Silas Brown has more.

The man on trial for the 2018 Fredericton mass shooting has begun testifying in his own defence.

Matthew Raymond is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the Aug. 10, 2018 deaths of Donnie Robichaud, Bobbie Lee Wright and Fredericton police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns.

The defence admits Raymond, 50, shot the victims but is trying to prove he should be found not criminally responsible because of a mental disorder.

This morning the court heard a recording of the police interview with his mother, Shirley Raymond, on the day of the shootings.

Read more: Mother of Fredericton shooter says she often advised him to see a doctor for help

She told police that she thought her son was disturbed but never thought it would result in him harming anyone.

She said her son had been spending a lot of time on his computer and she thought he may have been chatting with someone “who was turning his mind.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2020.

