Canada

Yukon sees 2 new coronavirus infections, bringing total number of cases to 22

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 26, 2020 10:40 pm
Yukon‘s chief medical health officer says two more people in Watson Lake have tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Brendan Hanley says in a statement the two new cases bring the cluster of infections to five in members of the same household.

Read more: Canada adds 2,531 new coronavirus cases, but new data shows record weekend surge

The statement says the origin source of the infections is still being investigated and contact tracing is underway.

Watson Lake residents who have any symptoms, even mild ones, are being urged to get tested.

The territory is also advising that people who were at Watson Lake Foods, Home Hardware and the Big Horn Motel on a number of days between Oct. 7 and Oct. 16 make arrangements for testing.

Read more: Yukon reports 3 new coronavirus cases in Watson Lake

The household cluster brings Yukon’s total cases to 22 since the first COVID-19 infection was announced on March 22.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
