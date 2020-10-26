Menu

Comments

News

Kingston to move city’s Remembrance Day ceremony online

By Mike Postovit Global News
Posted October 26, 2020 6:52 pm
Click to play video 'Kingston’s civic Remembrance Day ceremony goes virtual.' Kingston’s civic Remembrance Day ceremony goes virtual.
WATCH: Remembrance Day civic ceremony in Kingston goes online.

With Remembrance Day quickly approaching,, the City of Kingston has finalized plans for its civic ceremony.

Usually people gather at the Cross of Sacrifice on King Street West. This year, however, marking Remembrance Day is going to look much different in the community.

Read more: Kingston-area public health gives green light to trick-or-treating with COVID-19 precautions

“Due to restrictions and following the KFL & A Public Health guidelines, we thought it was important to still do something for Remembrance Day because it is so significant,” said Emily Hatchette, assistant supervisor of special events for the city.

“And we thought the safest possible route is to do it inside.”

Click to play video 'Different locations different plans for Remembrance Day' Different locations different plans for Remembrance Day
Different locations different plans for Remembrance Day

In this case, inside means being at Memorial Hall in Kingston City Hall, where Hatchette says Remembrance Day 2020 is going virtual. But only those actively participating in the ceremony — by invitation — will be there.

“This year the ceremony will be by invite-only for those having an active role in participating in the ceremony just for safety reasons due to COVID-19,” Hatchette said.

“However, we will be livestreaming it on the city’s YouTube channel for the public to watch.”

Click to play video 'Remembrance Day and COVID-19' Remembrance Day and COVID-19
Remembrance Day and COVID-19

The livestream will be closed captioned and set to begin at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday Nov. 11.

