Kingston to move city’s Remembrance Day ceremony online

With Remembrance Day quickly approaching,, the City of Kingston has finalized plans for its civic ceremony.
Usually people gather at the Cross of Sacrifice on King Street West. This year, however, marking Remembrance Day is going to look much different in the community.
“Due to restrictions and following the KFL & A Public Health guidelines, we thought it was important to still do something for Remembrance Day because it is so significant,” said Emily Hatchette, assistant supervisor of special events for the city.
“And we thought the safest possible route is to do it inside.”
In this case, inside means being at Memorial Hall in Kingston City Hall, where Hatchette says Remembrance Day 2020 is going virtual. But only those actively participating in the ceremony — by invitation — will be there.
“This year the ceremony will be by invite-only for those having an active role in participating in the ceremony just for safety reasons due to COVID-19,” Hatchette said.
“However, we will be livestreaming it on the city’s YouTube channel for the public to watch.”
The livestream will be closed captioned and set to begin at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday Nov. 11.
