Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Stay of proceedings: Crown will not seek appeal in case of ex-Quebec deputy premier

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 26, 2020 3:56 pm
In this August 2016 file photo, former Quebec deputy premier Nathalie Normandeau, right, and her lawyer Maxime Roy arrive at the courthouse. Quebec's Crown prosecutor will not seek to appeal a judgement granting Normandeau a stay of proceedings. Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.
In this August 2016 file photo, former Quebec deputy premier Nathalie Normandeau, right, and her lawyer Maxime Roy arrive at the courthouse. Quebec's Crown prosecutor will not seek to appeal a judgement granting Normandeau a stay of proceedings. Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec’s Crown prosecutor (DPCP) will not appeal the judgment in the case of former deputy premier Nathalie Normandeau.

The decision was announced Monday, after an “in-depth analysis of the judgment” by the team of prosecutors on the case, as well as by the provincial appeals committee, said DPCP spokesperson Audrey Roy-Cloutier.

Read more: Charges stayed in corruption case against ex-Quebec deputy premier

On Sept. 25, Quebec Court Judge André Perreault, ordered a full stay of proceedings against Normandeau and her co-defendants due to unreasonable delays.

As a result, six co-defendants arrested in 2016 as part of an investigation into the granting of political funding in exchange for public contracts, will avoid trial.

Read more: Hearings begin for ex-Quebec deputy premier’s request for stay of fraud charges

On Monday, the DPCP said it considered that it would not be able to overturn the judgment.

The DPCP argued that the delays had been caused by unforeseeable events including legal remedies and a pending police investigation and should therefore be excluded from the calculation of the delays.

Click to play video 'Former Quebec deputy premier among seven arrested for corruption' Former Quebec deputy premier among seven arrested for corruption
Former Quebec deputy premier among seven arrested for corruption
© 2020 The Canadian Press
