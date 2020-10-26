Stay of proceedings: Crown will not seek appeal in case of ex-Quebec deputy premier

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s Crown prosecutor (DPCP) will not appeal the judgment in the case of former deputy premier Nathalie Normandeau.

The decision was announced Monday, after an “in-depth analysis of the judgment” by the team of prosecutors on the case, as well as by the provincial appeals committee, said DPCP spokesperson Audrey Roy-Cloutier.

On Sept. 25, Quebec Court Judge André Perreault, ordered a full stay of proceedings against Normandeau and her co-defendants due to unreasonable delays.

As a result, six co-defendants arrested in 2016 as part of an investigation into the granting of political funding in exchange for public contracts, will avoid trial.

On Monday, the DPCP said it considered that it would not be able to overturn the judgment.

The DPCP argued that the delays had been caused by unforeseeable events including legal remedies and a pending police investigation and should therefore be excluded from the calculation of the delays.

