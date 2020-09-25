Charges stayed in corruption case against ex-Quebec deputy premier

Send this page to someone via email

A Quebec court judge has granted a stay of proceedings against the province’s former deputy premier Nathalie Normandeau, citing unreasonable delays.

The ruling was issued Friday after Normandeau and her co-accused had requested the stay for corruption-related charges.

They argued the delays in the case are unreasonable, citing a 2016 Supreme Court of Canada decision known as the Jordan ruling that sets strict timelines on the length of trials.

READ MORE: Hearings begin for ex-Quebec deputy premier’s request for stay of fraud charges

Five of the original charges against Normandeau and her co-accused were withdrawn, but the Crown had planned to proceed with the trial on three counts, including breach of trust and fraud against the government.

The former deputy premier has always declared her innocence in the case, which involves public contracts allegedly awarded in exchange for political financing.

Story continues below advertisement

Normandeau was an influential minister who served as a Liberal member of the legislature from 1998 to 2011 and who held key cabinet positions including municipal affairs, natural resources and intergovernmental affairs.

— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise