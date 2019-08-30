Some charges dropped against former deputy premier Nathalie Normandeau

The Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions (DPCP) has announced it is dropping some charges against former deputy premier Nathalie Normandeau.

Charges of fraud, corruption and conspiracy are being dropped, the DPCP said in a statement Friday morning.

However, the Crown intends to proceed by presenting the evidence for the counts of breach of trust, fraud against the government, contractors subscribing to an election fund and acts of corruption in municipal affairs.

