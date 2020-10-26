Menu

Sports

Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price, wife Angela, welcome baby boy Lincoln

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted October 26, 2020 3:20 pm

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price and Angela, his wife, have welcomed their third child.

The announcement was made Monday in an Instagram post by Angela Price with the caption “2020 isn’t so bad after all.”

Read more: Canadiens’ goalie Carey Price, wife Angela, welcome baby girl Millie

In the photo, Lincoln Price is swaddled in a blue blanket and appears to be sleeping.

He is the couple’s first boy and their third child. Angela Price first announced she was pregnant in June.

They have two daughters, Liv and Millie, who were born in 2016 and 2018 respectively.

The Habs gave their best wishes to their star player and his growing family on social media.

2020 isn’t so bad after all 💙

