Crime

Mother of Fredericton shooter says she often advised him to see a doctor for help

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 26, 2020 12:03 pm
Click to play video 'Forensic psychiatrist testified at 1st degree murder trial of Matthew Raymond Friday' Forensic psychiatrist testified at 1st degree murder trial of Matthew Raymond Friday
Dr. Scott Woodside examined Raymond to determine if he could be held criminally responsible for the alleged offences, but as the jury heard, his report was not entirely conclusive. Silas Brown has more.

The mother of Fredericton mass shooter Matthew Raymond says he constantly talked about conspiracy theories and she tried to convince him to see a doctor.

Shirley Raymond took the stand today as a defence witness at the trial of her son on four counts of first-degree murder.

Read more: Psychiatrist tells jurors accused Fredericton mass murderer had mental illness

The defence and Crown agree that Matthew Raymond killed Donnie Robichaud, Bobbie Lee Wright and Fredericton police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns in August 2018 and that he had a mental illness.

The defence is trying to prove he should be found not criminally responsible because of the mental illness.

Evidence given in 1st degree murder trial of Matthew Raymond about his behavior and outbursts
Evidence given in 1st degree murder trial of Matthew Raymond about his behavior and outbursts

His mother told the court her son believed in demons and that the end of time was coming, but he refused to get help and said she was the one who was sick.

She says that after hearing of the shootings the morning they happened, she tried calling him to tell him to stay safe, but it never crossed her mind that he was the suspect.

FrederictonFredericton ShootingFredericton policeMatthew Raymondrobb costelloDonnie RobichaudSara BurnsBobbie Lee WrightMatthew Vincent Raymond2018 Fredericton Shooting
