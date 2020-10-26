9 Simcoe Manor nursing home residents now dead due to COVID-19 outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

As of Sunday evening, nine Simcoe Manor nursing home residents have died due to the novel coronavirus outbreak at the long-term care facility in Beeton, Ont.

The nursing home has reported almost 70 total cases of the virus, with 40 residents and 28 staff members testing positive.

As of Sunday, the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) and the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit have determined that 24 of the positive COVID-19 residents no longer require isolation, leaving seven active resident cases.

The county says the home has one staff member with a coronavirus test result that’s unclear and that public health is investigating further.

“We continue to work with RVH to implement enhanced measures and protocols to protect the home,” county officials say.

Under the order of Ontario’s Ministry of Long-Term Care, Simcoe Manor is now under the management of the RVH.

The outbreak at the Simcoe Manor long-term care facility was declared on Oct. 2.