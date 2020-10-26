Menu

Health

9 Simcoe Manor nursing home residents now dead due to COVID-19 outbreak

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 26, 2020 12:04 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: New recommendations aimed at saving lives in Ontario long-term care homes' Coronavirus: New recommendations aimed at saving lives in Ontario long-term care homes
A set of urgent recommendations has been released early by Ontario's independent commission into long-term care amid the second wave of COVID-19.

As of Sunday evening, nine Simcoe Manor nursing home residents have died due to the novel coronavirus outbreak at the long-term care facility in Beeton, Ont.

The nursing home has reported almost 70 total cases of the virus, with 40 residents and 28 staff members testing positive.

Coronavirus case count at Simcoe Manor nursing home climbs to 68

As of Sunday, the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) and the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit have determined that 24 of the positive COVID-19 residents no longer require isolation, leaving seven active resident cases.

The county says the home has one staff member with a coronavirus test result that’s unclear and that public health is investigating further.

“We continue to work with RVH to implement enhanced measures and protocols to protect the home,” county officials say.

Ontario long-term care commission provides government recommendations for 2nd wave in homes

Under the order of Ontario’s Ministry of Long-Term Care, Simcoe Manor is now under the management of the RVH.

The outbreak at the Simcoe Manor long-term care facility was declared on Oct. 2.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ford calls for more funding from Ottawa to assist in long-term care improvements' Coronavirus: Ford calls for more funding from Ottawa to assist in long-term care improvements

 

