Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

St. Boniface doc calls COVID-19 situation ‘the perfect storm you don’t want to be in’

By Sam Thompson Global News
St. Boniface Hospital.
St. Boniface Hospital. The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon

A Winnipeg microbiologist at St. Boniface Hospital says he’s becoming increasingly worried about COVID-19 cases overwhelming the health-care system.

Dr. Philippe Lagace-Wiens told 680 CJOB things are getting very serious, with no hope of a turnaround in sight.

“We’re getting to really dire straits — it’s almost like the perfect storm you don’t want to be in,” he said.

Tweet This

“There’s a number of issues that have been brewing for a long time, and it did kind of hit a culmination point here with a number of hospital outbreaks, a lot of community transmission and hospital staff getting the disease — it really puts an enormous strain on the health-care system.”

St. Boniface suspended in-person visits to most patients indefinitely on Sunday as it tries to get a series of outbreaks under control.

Story continues below advertisement

Three separate wards at the hospital have gone into outbreak protocol since last Friday — with a total of 22 patients and nine staff coming down with the virus.

Read more: St. Boniface Hospital suspends visits amid 3 outbreaks

“This is a slow disease — it takes a couple of weeks before we see any kind of response to a change,” said Lagace-Wiens.

“I think people have lost track of what flattening the curve means. It doesn’t mean eradicating the disease, it means stopping these very sharp peaks that stress the health-care system.”

Trending Stories

Lagace-Wiens said basic safety techniques like handwashing and mask-wearing play their part but what really needs to happen is for everyone to reduce their close contacts.

Click to play video 'St. Boniface Hospital outbreak' St. Boniface Hospital outbreak
St. Boniface Hospital outbreak

“Sure, we can add more beds, we can add more ventilators. Those items can be bought, but having staff ready and able to provide that service is a whole other story,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“When you’ve got staff getting COVID-19 and being put into self-isolation for 14 days, many of them are young and healthy, so they won’t have the problem of severe disease… but they will have the problem of not enough staff.”

Manitoba’s chief public health official, Dr. Brent Roussin, had similar advice about reducing contacts last week as the province’s number of coronavirus cases continued to rise.

Roussin said there is widespread community transmission and warned against people continuing to socialize outside their homes.

“We see infectious people at work, out in public at gatherings. This certainly can be avoided.”

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus in manitobaBrent RoussinCOVID OutbreaksPhillippe Lagace-WiensSt. Boniface Hosptial
Flyers
More weekly flyers