Saskatchewan sees record turnout during advance polls

More than 185,000 Saskatchewan residents have voted in advance polls, breaking all previous records, according to data from Elections Saskatchewan.
Saskatchewan’s 29th general election is on Monday, but voters had between Oct. 20 to Oct. 24 to vote in advance polls.
With 817,014 eligible voters in Saskatchewan, 22.6 per cent voted at advance polls.
Elections Saskatchewan data shows this is a 67 per cent increase from 2016, when 110,716 hit the early polls.
In 2011, just 66,392 people participated in advance voting.
The province also set a record for how many people received an application to vote by mail.
During the coronavirus pandemic, 61,255 applications were sent to voters, which is an increase from the 4,420 sent in 2016.
In 2016, voter turnout was 57.8 per cent.
Monday is the last day to vote. Polls close at 8 p.m.
