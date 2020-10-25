Dangerous NDG intersection gets increased safety measures for cyclists, pedestrians

Send this page to someone via email

A busy intersection in Montreal’s Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (NDG) neighbourhood got a safety upgrade on Sunday to better protect cyclist and pedestrians.

Pedestrians crossing the intersection of De Maisonneuve and Decarie boulevards and Upper Lachine Road will now have 32 seconds to cross while cars are stopped, and traffic lights for cyclists were also added.

The new measures are to ensure that pedestrians and cyclists can safely cross the dangerous intersection that was the scene of a fatal hit and run in September that left an 84-year-old woman dead.

After the incident, many called on the city to increase safety measures at the intersection — including Coun. Éric Alan Caldwell.

Caldwell sent a letter to Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (CDN-NDG) Mayor Sue Montgomery on Oct. 19 asking that measures be taken to improve commuters’ safety — which led to the borough to take action.

“It’s not any old bicycle path, this is the highway of the west end,” Coun. Peter McQueen said on Sunday. “It’s a valley intersection which is always dangerous for cyclists, and Vendôme metro is just two blocks over, so we’ve got to get all those cyclists and pedestrians through safely.”

The City of Montreal said that this is the first of many intersections in the city that will get increased safety measures for pedestrians and cyclists.

