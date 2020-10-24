Menu

Health

Sask. Party candidate Alana Ross self-isolates after a close contact tests positive for COVID-19

By Mickey Djuric Global News
The Saskatchewan Party candidate for Prince Albert Northcote, Alana Ross, is self-isolating after one of her contacts contracted COVID-19.

The Sask. Party campaign made the announcement in a press release on Saturday evening.

Read more: Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe says COVID-19 shutdowns are not necessary

Sask. Party spokesperson Jim Billington said Ross is not experiencing any symptoms but will get a COVID-19 test.

She will be self-isolating for the required period, which will extend through the remainder of the campaign and Election Day, which is on Monday.

No further details were provided at this time.

