Canada

Cambridge McDonald’s closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
A McDonald’s restaurant in Cambridge was closed after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus, McDonald’s Canada said in a statement.

The company said the restaurant at 100 Jamieson Parkway was closed on Oct. 23 after the employee reported the positive COVID-19 test.

Read more: Another COVID-19 case in outbreak stemming from event at Waterloo Region place of worship

“Out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made to immediately shut down the restaurant for a thorough cleaning and sanitization by a certified third party,” McDonald’s Canada said in statement.

“We are working to ensure we reopen safely, as we know our guests depend on their local McDonald’s and we are committed to doing our part to help our communities.”

Employees who may have had close contact with their affected co-worker were reportedly asked to self-isolate.

Read more: Ontario reports record number of new coronavirus cases

McDonald’s says the crew member worked their last shift at the restaurant on Oct. 21 from 6 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

They are asking any patrons who were in the restaurant to follow the advice of Ontario Public Health on the agency’s website.

