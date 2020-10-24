Fire crews respond to house fire in Dieppe, N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

Fire crews responded Saturday morning to a “severe” house fire in the 700 block of Papineau Court that significantly damaged the garage.

Platoon Chief Demis Roberge said that the fire in Dieppe also caused damage to a vehicle that was parked close to the house.

He said about 12 firefighters were on scene and it took them about 35 minutes to get the fire under control.

Roberge said nobody got injured and that the cause is still under investigation.

