Canada

Fire crews respond to house fire in Dieppe, N.B.

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted October 24, 2020 3:51 pm
Platoon Chief Demis Roberge said no one was hurt and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Platoon Chief Demis Roberge said no one was hurt and the cause of the fire is under investigation. Wade Perry

Fire crews responded Saturday morning to a “severe” house fire in the 700 block of Papineau Court that significantly damaged the garage.

Platoon Chief Demis Roberge said that the fire in Dieppe also caused damage to a vehicle that was parked close to the house.

READ MORE: Fire destroys unused warehouse in Moncton

He said about 12 firefighters were on scene and it took them about 35 minutes to get the fire under control.

Roberge said nobody got injured and that the cause is still under investigation.

