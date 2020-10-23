Fire destroys unused warehouse in Moncton

Send this page to someone via email

An overnight fire has destroyed an unused warehouse in Moncton.

Officials with the Moncton Fire Department told Global News they were alerted to the fire at 194 Barker St. shortly after 8 p.m. AT on Thursday.

Fire crews found one side of the building fully engulfed in flames.

Within an hour or two, the entire building was burning. Crews had the fire under control by midnight and worked into early Friday to put it out.

Multiple fire crews responded to the blaze at 194 Barker Street on Oct. 22,. Courtesy of Wade Perry

No other buildings were in danger as a result of the blaze.

It’s believed the building is a total loss, officials said.

As of 10 a.m., crews remain on scene dousing hotspots.

Fire investigators will move in and begin investigating as soon as it is safe to do so.