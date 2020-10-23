Environment Canada issues snowfall warnings for areas in southern Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

Snowfall warnings were issued for a number of areas in southern Alberta on Friday.

The largest cities included in the warning are Calgary and Lethbridge.

The areas of Calgary, Okotoks, High River, and Claresholm are also now under the snowfall warning which is expected to taper off Saturday afternoon. #abstorm #YYC pic.twitter.com/pwSZfaVehB — Phil Darlington (@PhilDWeather) October 24, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

On its website, Environment Canada said areas under a warning could see between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow fall by late Saturday afternoon before the precipitation is expected to taper off.

“The highest amounts (are expected) in the extreme southwestern foothills,” the weather agency said. “In the Lethbridge region, the highest snowfall amounts are expected to be over southern portions of the region, near the U.S. Border.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. There may be a significant impact on rush-hour traffic in urban areas.”

READ MORE: B.C.’s Southern Interior undergoing first major snowfall of season

For a complete list of areas in Alberta under a weather alert, click here.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android.

Watch below: (From Sept. 15, 2020) Global News’ chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell talks about the 2020 fall forecast for Alberta.

4:34 What weather Albertans can expect this fall 2020 What weather Albertans can expect this fall 2020