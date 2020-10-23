Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Weather

Environment Canada issues snowfall warnings for areas in southern Alberta

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted October 23, 2020 10:22 pm
Snowfall warnings were issued for a number of areas in southern Alberta on Friday.
Phil Darlington/ Global News

Snowfall warnings were issued for a number of areas in southern Alberta on Friday.

The largest cities included in the warning are Calgary and Lethbridge.

On its website, Environment Canada said areas under a warning could see between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow fall by late Saturday afternoon before the precipitation is expected to taper off.

“The highest amounts (are expected) in the extreme southwestern foothills,” the weather agency said. “In the Lethbridge region, the highest snowfall amounts are expected to be over southern portions of the region, near the U.S. Border.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. There may be a significant impact on rush-hour traffic in urban areas.”

For a complete list of areas in Alberta under a weather alert, click here.

