B.C.’s Southern Interior undergoing first major snowfall of season

Snow is falling throughout B.C.’s Southern Interior and will continue to do so for most of Friday before tapering off, according to Environment Canada.

The national weather agency says a low-pressure system that’s moving southeast across Vancouver Island has reached into the Interior. Environment Canada is projecting snow accumulations of 10 centimetres or less in low-lying regions.

However, for higher elevations, such as mountain passes, Environment Canada is projecting 15 to 20 cm.

For the latest road conditions, click here.

The weather system is projected to move into Washington state, with a cold front expected to follow on Saturday, with temperatures dropping 10 degrees below seasonal norms.

Depending on the region, Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for snow or snowfall warnings.

Weather conditions at Penticton on Friday morning. Global News

For example, the Boundary region is under a special weather statement, with snowfall totals projected to be between 5 cm and 15 cm.

The Okanagan, however, is under a snowfall warning, with 10 cm or less expected in the valley bottom, but 15 cm to 20 cm expected for the Okanagan Connector.

For more about Environment Canada’s public weather alerts, click here.

On a related note, two power outages happened in Penticton on Friday morning, with one having been restored. The other is affecting 100 homes on Carmi Drive, MacCleave Avenue, Steward Place and Pine Street.

And in Chase, 1,293 are without power following a transmission circuit failure. According to BC Hydro, crews are on site.