Weather

Snow in Metro Vancouver at higher elevations, Coquihalla closed in both directions amid wintry weather

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted October 23, 2020 11:19 am
Cypress Mtn. saw snowfall on Friday morning.
Cypress Mtn. saw snowfall on Friday morning. Submitted

A special weather statement calling for snow is in effect for parts of Metro Vancouver on Friday.

Elsewhere in the province, the Coquihalla Highway is closed in both directions Friday morning due to commercial vehicles on Larson Hill, according to DriveBC.

Click to play video 'Snow, cold front expected to chill southern B.C.' Snow, cold front expected to chill southern B.C.
Snow, cold front expected to chill southern B.C.

Environment Canada says wet snow could fall on higher elevations in the region Friday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

The ski hills on Cypress Mountain and Grouse Mountain both received some snow early Friday.

The snow is expected to subside Friday, but colder than normal temperatures are expected to continue into the weekend.

A snowfall warning remains in effect for the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt as well as Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton, and the Okanagan connector between Merritt and Kelowna.

Drivers on those routes should drive with caution and put winter tires on their vehicles.

Read more: Weather warnings for snow blanketing nearly all of southern B.C.

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada’s special weather statement for snow stretches from eastern Vancouver Island to the Alberta border, and north to the Cariboo region.

The anticipated snowfall totals vary by region, ranging from a few centimetres on Vancouver Island to 5-15 cm in the Southern Interior.

— With files from Doyle Potenteau

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoquihallaVancouver snowMetro Vancouver snowMetro Vancouver weatherCoquihalla weather
