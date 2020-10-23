Drive-thru Halloween experience coming to Prairieland Park in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon’s first “Spooktacular YXE” kicks off this weekend at Prairieland Park.

Strict COVID-19 procedures will be in place during the drive-thru Halloween event, according to organizers.

“You’ll enter into the Prairieland building and … you’ll be in your vehicle. You’ll be in your COVID-safe family bubble. Never opening up your windows or leaving your vehicle,” event chairman Darren Ulmer said on Friday.

“Everybody that’s attending this, when they leave, all their kids get a candy bag, COVID-safe candy bag, into the trunk of their vehicle. The whole time that you’re in the buildings at Prairieland is about 15 to 20 minutes.”

The event offers a Halloween experiences that cater to families and then shifts towards adults later in the evening. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 16 and parental guidance is advised.

“In a month’s worth of planning, it’s exceeding our expectations,” Ulmer said.

“(Oct. 24) is sold out.”

The event runs from Oct. 24 to Halloween.

Ticket prices per vehicle start at $34.50. Proceeds are going to the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation and Telemiracle.

Spooktacular YXE is presented by POW City Kinsmen and World Trade Center Saskatoon at Prairieland Park.

