Finding ways to celebrate Halloween during the pandemic in Saskatchewan

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has announced it is safe for kids to take part in trick-or-treating this year while following COVID-19 restrictions that are in place.

Halloween is celebrated at all ages, and stores are getting creative with COVID-19-friendly costumes to help everyone feel safe.

“We have a lot of costumes that come with masks, morph suits are really good because they have a mask. The inflatables don’t show your face, ninja costumes, pirates, you can incorporate masks into a lot of them as well,” says Stephanie Arsenault, store manager at Halloween Alley.

Earlier this week the provincial government put a cap of 15 people on private indoor gatherings. This along with restrictions at local bars, limits the options for adults to join in on Halloween this year.

Many are looking at alternatives like decorating the home instead.

“Because a lot of people can’t go out, they’ve decided instead … they are staying in and creating their own environment,” says Michelle Henshaw, Halloween Alley team member.

The SHA is encouraging all who plan to take part in Halloween activities to practice social distancing from all others who are not from the same home, as well as letting treats sit for 72 hours after they’re collected or use disinfectant wipes on the candy wrappers.

