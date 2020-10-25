B.C. election 2020: Renee Merrifield projected to win Kelowna-Mission

Send this page to someone via email

Renee Merrifield appears to be heading to Victoria to represent the riding of Kelowna-Mission.

With 99 of 114 polls reporting just past 10 p.m., Merrifield had a commanding lead, having garnered 51.1 per cent of votes, or 5,158 votes.

Krystal Smith of the NDP was in second at 30.5 per cent, or 3,070 votes, with Amanda Poon of the Green Party in third at 18.4 per cent (1,852).

The riding is a safe Liberal seat, with voters traditionally supporting right-leaning parties.

In 2017, BC Liberal candidate Steve Thomson took the seat in a landslide, collecting 57.2 per cent of the votes (15,401).

Well behind at 21.2 per cent (5,720) was BC NDP hopeful Harwinder Sandhu, BC Green contender Rainer Wilkins with 14.2 per cent (3,836), and then BC Conservative Charles Hardy at 7.3 per cent (1,976).

Last December, Thomson announced his retirement from politics. He was first elected in 2009.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots were requested across B.C. this election. As mail-in ballots cannot be counted until after election night, these results are not final.