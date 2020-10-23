Prince Albert, Sask., hockey player headed to the Big Apple

Send this page to someone via email

As they waited with bated breath, Braden Schneider and his family heard his name called out by the New York Rangers as the 19th pick of the NHL Entry Draft, and now he’s headed to the Big Apple.

“It’s a moment that I will cherish forever,” Schneider said.

“I had my family, my billets, my girlfriend and my agent all around, and when I heard my name called it was a sigh of relief, but it was full of excitement, I’ll never forget it, it was unbelievable.”

It will definitely be a change of scenery for the young player who was born in Big River, Sask., grew up in Prince Albert and played his junior hockey in Brandon, Man.

“I’ve never been much further in the states other than the Everett-Spokane-Portland trip so I think it’s going to be a big change and I’m excited to see it all. It will be a lot to take in I am sure, but I can’t wait for it.”

“Everyone says Prince Albert is a city, it’s not, it’s a big town,” Braden’s father Kelly Schnieder said.

“And there were banners laying on our lawn, people delivering stuff, balloons and everything else. It was exciting … you don’t want it to end because everyone is so happy for [you]. We enjoyed it. We have the greatest neighbours and the greatest people in P.A.”

This proud father said it doesn’t really seem that long ago that he was coaching Braden himself. He has this advice for his son before he heads off to the big city to begin the next chapter in his hockey career: “Be humble.

“This game can give you everything and it can take it all. Be humble and work hard.” Tweet This

“All the works starts now and we’ll see where it takes him.”

“Like I said it’s every Canadian kid’s dream to be in the NHL,” Braden said.

“That I’m a role model for a lot of the kids looking up to me in this community its pretty special and I will try my best to keep the eyes on the good things and be working hard.”

