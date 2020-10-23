A Peterborough man and Oshawa woman face drug trafficking charges following the search of a Rubidge Street residence on Thursday afternoon.According to the Peterborough Police Service, as part of an investigation, members of its intelligence, crime analyst, asset forfeiture and drug units, along with the emergency response team, conducted a search warrant on a Rubidge Street residence.

Investigators located 20 grams of cocaine, brass knuckles and a “large amount” of cash. Two people were arrested.Shawn Ward, 39, of Rubidge Street and Julia Bahri, 35, of Oshawa were both charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.Ward was additionally charged with unauthorized possession of a weapon and possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition orderThey were both held in custody and are scheduled to make court appearances in Peterborough on Friday, police said.