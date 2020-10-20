Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Ontario reports 821 new coronavirus cases with only just over 24K tests processed

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

3 from Toronto charged after cocaine, fentanyl seized in Peterborough: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 20, 2020 2:17 pm
Peterborough County OPP seized cocaine and fentanyl as part of an investigation.
Peterborough County OPP seized cocaine and fentanyl as part of an investigation. Peterborough County OPP

Three people from Toronto face drug-trafficking charges following an investigation in Peterborough.

According to Peterborough County OPP, an investigation led by the Peterborough community street crime unit saw investigators seize approximately $9,000 worth of cocaine and fentanyl along with cellphones and drug paraphernalia.

Three people were arrested on Monday.

Read more: Opioid Response Hub to replace former Greyhound station in Peterborough

Elijah Chanderbhan, 19, Samantha Mancini, 19, and Shemar Thorne, 19, all of Toronto, were arrested and each charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine and opioids).

Trending Stories

They were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 3.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Peterborough mobile teams to visit opioid users and direct them to addiction resources' Peterborough mobile teams to visit opioid users and direct them to addiction resources
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FentanylCocaineDrug BustOpioidPeterborough crimePeterborough County OPPPeterborough drug bust
Flyers
More weekly flyers