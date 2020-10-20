3 from Toronto charged after cocaine, fentanyl seized in Peterborough: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Three people from Toronto face drug-trafficking charges following an investigation in Peterborough.

According to Peterborough County OPP, an investigation led by the Peterborough community street crime unit saw investigators seize approximately $9,000 worth of cocaine and fentanyl along with cellphones and drug paraphernalia.

Three people were arrested on Monday.

Elijah Chanderbhan, 19, Samantha Mancini, 19, and Shemar Thorne, 19, all of Toronto, were arrested and each charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine and opioids).

They were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 3.

