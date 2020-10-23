OPP say police have dismantled 52 illegal cannabis production sites since July

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario Provincial Police released some shocking numbers on the number of illegal cannabis plants they say they seized over the past few months.

Since the beginning of July, police say that across Ontario they have seized over 122,000 illegal cannabis plants worth $143 million in 52 large-scale operations.

Some 195 arrests have also been made in the takedown of several criminal enterprises that, according to police, exploit the Health Canada medical, personal and designate cannabis production regime.

The police say the targets have involved large-scale, sophisticated illegal cannabis production, sale and distribution operations. One site alone had 7,000 plants.

From July 1 to Oct. 15, investigators executed 52 warrants across Ontario and laid 327 federal Cannabis Act and Criminal Code charges, such as possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling and careless storage of a firearm.