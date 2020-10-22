Municipal, provincial officials probing unknown substance spill in Mississauga’s Credit River

Send this page to someone via email

Staff from the Region of Peel and Ontario’s environment ministry say they are trying to identify an unknown substance that has spilled into the Credit River in Mississauga.

In a statement from Ontario’s Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, a spokesperson told Global News in a statement that the province’s Spills Action Centre received reports “of a sheen” on Credit River Thursday afternoon.

“A ministry environmental officer attended the scene as soon as possible to coordinate and oversee mitigation efforts,” the statement Thursday night said.

“The ministry will continue to be involved as necessary.”

The spokesperson said staff from the Region of Peel and the City of Mississauga traced the unknown substance to two storm sewer outfalls near Stavebank Road, located on the east of the Credit River near the Queen Elizabeth Way.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s a big spill. All over the Credit Village Marina and in the river under the bridge at Lakeshore. I stopped at the office at the Marina and they were aware of the problem before 6 pm. pic.twitter.com/mYuBVqc1Ep — Andy MacDonald (@helpmyfinances) October 22, 2020

A spokesperson for the Region of Peel told Global News in a statement a boom was put in place near the outfalls “to help contain the material” from the area.

“Region and City of Mississauga staff are continuing to check the storm sewers in the catchment area to try and determine a source,” the statement said, adding it wasn’t completely clear what the substance was as further tests are needed.

“At this point in time, we don’t know how large the spill is.”

.@regionofpeel @peelpolice @MississaugaFES @ONenvironnement and @citymississauga staff are onsite investigating the source of the spill in the Credit River and are working to stop and contain it. The @regionofpeel is leading efforts. Please follow the below thread for updates. https://t.co/19bSCCaUBF — Bonnie Crombie 🇨🇦 (@BonnieCrombie) October 23, 2020

Advertisement