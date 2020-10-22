Officer Heidi Stevenson’s name unveiled in RCMP Wall of Honour

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia RCMP held a private ceremony at its Wall of Honour in Dartmouth to unveil the name of Const. Heidi Stevenson, who was killed while responding to April’s mass shooting in Portapique.

The unveiling was held for family and invited guests, the RCMP said.

“Etched in stone on the granite memorial wall of the Nova Scotia RCMP Headquarters are the names of those Nova Scotia RCMP members who left us too soon. This is a solemn and constant reminder of those who lost their lives in the line of duty,” read an RCMP Facebook post.

The 48-year-old constable was killed six months ago, after she rammed her cruiser into the vehicle being driven by a gunman disguised as an RCMP officer. Stevenson was one of the 22 people that lost their lives during the killing.

Back in May, her family described her as a caring wife and mother who was well known in the Halifax area. Stevenson left behind her husband, Dean, and children, Connor and Ava.

Among her roles with the force, Stevenson served in community policing, communications, drug recognition and represented the RCMP as part of the Musical Ride.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made receiving a regimental funeral impossible.

As an additional tribute on Thursday, the RCMP said it has named its headquarters’ fitness centre the Stevenson Fitness and Physical Activity Centre.

“Heidi’s name and regimental number are now proudly displayed within the centre, where we will continue to honour her bravery, dedication and service,” read the post.

