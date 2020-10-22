Staff from Edmonton’s Yellowhead Youth Centre charged with aggravated assault

Send this page to someone via email

Three staff members from the Yellowhead Youth Centre have been charged with aggravated assault in connection to an incident that happened in August 2019.

The Edmonton Police Service said Thursday it received information on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019 in relation to an altercation that took place at the youth centre two days earlier.

Police said a female youth and three staff members were involved in an altercation which resulted in the youth suffering serious, non-life threatening injuries.

Police did not release any details regarding the incident, and said no further details would be released because the case is now before the courts.

On Tuesday, Oct. 20, 45-year-old Jennifer Germaine Gillis Pickard, 35-year-old Matthew Thompson and 34-year-old Tiffiney Jestina Daria Clarke Brashko were each charged with one count of aggravated assault.

The Yellowhead Youth Centre is located in the area of 123 Avenue and 124 Street. It offers treatment to youth receiving child intervention services.