Kelowna man arrested after three-day crime spree: RCMP

A Kelowna man was arrested by Kelowna RCMP after he went on a three-day break and enter spree.

Bradford Cummins, 56, began his string of crimes on Oct.11, when he allegedly broke into a home in the 2000-block of Richter Street in Kelowna.

Police say personal items and a 2020 grey Toyota Rav 4 were stolen.

The very next day, a business in the 100-block of Hollywood Road South was broken into overnight.

According to the RCMP, the whole cash register and money were stolen.

The day after, on Oct.13, a second business was broken into.

The safe at a coffee shop in the 2900-block of Pandosy Street was broken into and an undisclosed amount of money was stolen, according to police.

Later that afternoon, members of the Kelowna RCMP Target Team located the stolen Rav 4 in an alley in downtown Kelowna, where the driver was arrested.

“Further investigation led our officers to be able to link the suspect to all three of these incidents,” said Cpl. Guillaume Tanguay, an officer with the Kelowna RCMP Target Team.

“He was held in custody and brought before the court and was remanded.”

The B.C. Prosecution Service has approved charges of three counts of break and enter, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and possession of stolen property under $5,000 against Bradford Cummins.

RCMP say the investigation remains ongoing, and they urge anyone with information about the alleged crimes to come forward.

