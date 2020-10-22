Saskatchewan reports most patients in hospital with coronavirus to date

Saskatchewan reported 60 new coronavirus cases in the province on Thursday.

In the daily update, health officials said the overall total for Saskatchewan had grown to 2,558 since the first case was reported in March. They added two positive out-of-province tests have been added to Saskatchewan’s total case count.

According to a press release, most of the new cases are located in the Saskatoon zone with 21, while there are 13 in north central, six in far north east, four in north west and Regina, three in north east, two each in south east and far north west, and one each in central west, central east, south west and south central. The location of one case is still pending.

In the province, 21 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 — 18 are receiving inpatient care and three are in intensive care. This is the highest amount to date in Saskatchewan, with the second-most, 19, reported on May 8.

Twenty-two more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 2,024.

There is a new record high for active cases in the province with 509, health officials said. Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

There have been 25 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan.

According to a press release, 2,190 COVID-19 tests were performed on Wednesday. To date, 240,203 tests have been carried out in the province.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

