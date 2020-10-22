Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Alberta introduces COVID-19 pilot project that could reduce quarantine times for international travel

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted October 22, 2020 1:14 pm
A new pilot project is being introduced that will allow international travelers coming into Alberta at two points to possibly reduce their COVID-19 quarantine time.
Starting in November, some travellers coming to Alberta from international destinations will be able to opt in for a COVID-19 test when they enter Canada that could reduce the time they are expected to quarantine.

Canada requires people to quarantine for 14 days upon entry to the country in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Read more: Stigma of COVID-19 left Alberta ‘long hauler’ and her family feeling ostracized

The test would be administered at the Calgary International Airport as well the Coutts land border crossing. Once the test is administered, the person would continue into quarantine. If a negative result is received, the traveller would be allowed to leave quarantine provided they get another test between days six and seven.

“The reason for that is the same reason I’m under isolation right now is that the virus can take some time to develop and become detectable,” Premier Jason Kenney said via telephone on Thursday.

Kenney went into isolation after Municipal Affairs Minister Tracy Allard received a positive test result Wednesday.

He received a negative test result Wednesday evening.

Travellers taking part in this pilot project will be closely monitored, Kenney said, and will be expected to take part in daily check ins. They will also have to follow other preventative measures like wearing a mask in public places and will be required to stay in the province of Alberta for the full 14 days.

Read more: Alberta premier tests negative for COVID-19, will still self-isolate after minister tests positive

While the program is just available at the two locations to start, Kenney said there are plans to expand it to the Edmonton International Airport as well.

More coming…

