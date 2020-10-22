Alberta introduces COVID-19 pilot project that could reduce quarantine times for international travel

Send this page to someone via email

Starting in November, some travellers coming to Alberta from international destinations will be able to opt in for a COVID-19 test when they enter Canada that could reduce the time they are expected to quarantine.

Canada requires people to quarantine for 14 days upon entry to the country in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The test would be administered at the Calgary International Airport as well the Coutts land border crossing. Once the test is administered, the person would continue into quarantine. If a negative result is received, the traveller would be allowed to leave quarantine provided they get another test between days six and seven.

“The reason for that is the same reason I’m under isolation right now is that the virus can take some time to develop and become detectable,” Premier Jason Kenney said via telephone on Thursday.

Kenney went into isolation after Municipal Affairs Minister Tracy Allard received a positive test result Wednesday.

He received a negative test result Wednesday evening.

Travellers taking part in this pilot project will be closely monitored, Kenney said, and will be expected to take part in daily check ins. They will also have to follow other preventative measures like wearing a mask in public places and will be required to stay in the province of Alberta for the full 14 days.

While the program is just available at the two locations to start, Kenney said there are plans to expand it to the Edmonton International Airport as well.

More coming…