Crime

Winnipeg records 36th homicide; name released in 35th death

By Elisha Dacey Global News
The Winnipeg Police Identification Unit on scene at an apartment block on Ellice for a homicide on Oct. 21, 2020.
The Winnipeg Police Identification Unit on scene at an apartment block on Ellice for a homicide on Oct. 21, 2020. Michael Draven/Global News

Winnipeg police say the city has recorded its 36th homicide of 2020.

Police said they were called to a suite in a hotel in the 800 block of Main Street on Oct. 13 where a man had been found dead.

Police believe the man had been assaulted the night before in the William Whyte neighbourhood and then died in the room later.

The victim, Denzel Allan Anthony Constant, 24, lived in Winnipeg.

Police have also released the name of a man who died earlier this week.

Dennis Tougas Beardy, 20, was found dead in the 600 block of Ellice Avenue early Wednesday morning.

The Homicide Unit is investigating both deaths. Anyone with information should call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Winnipeg crimeWinnipeg homicideWinnipeg deathwinnipeg homicide ellice avenuewinnipeg homicide record 2020
