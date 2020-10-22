Winnipeg records 36th homicide; name released in 35th death

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Winnipeg police say the city has recorded its 36th homicide of 2020.

Police said they were called to a suite in a hotel in the 800 block of Main Street on Oct. 13 where a man had been found dead.

Police believe the man had been assaulted the night before in the William Whyte neighbourhood and then died in the room later.

The victim, Denzel Allan Anthony Constant, 24, lived in Winnipeg.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have also released the name of a man who died earlier this week.

Dennis Tougas Beardy, 20, was found dead in the 600 block of Ellice Avenue early Wednesday morning.

The Homicide Unit is investigating both deaths. Anyone with information should call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).