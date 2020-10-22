Menu

Crime

Guelph police chasing perfume thieves who stole $6,000 in fragrances

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted October 22, 2020 1:39 pm
Guelph police are looking for a pair of perfume thieves.
Guelph police are looking for a pair of perfume thieves. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police have a nose for investigating crimes but it has taken on a whole new meaning as they try and track down a pair of perfume thieves.

About 106 bottles of fragrances were reportedly stolen on Wednesday at around 9 p.m. from a store near Eramosa Road and Stevenson Street.

Read more: Kitchener’s Daniella Leis pleads guilty in case surrounding London explosion

Brands include Tom Ford, Chanel and Allure, with prices ranging from $35 to $260 a bottle. It’s estimated that $6,000 worth of perfume was stolen.

Police say two males were seen filling shopping bags full of bottles before taking off.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7240. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

