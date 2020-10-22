Menu

Crime

Daniella Leis pleads guilty in case surrounding London, Ont., explosion

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Daniella Leis is photographed by media as she leaves a London, Ont., courthouse on Oct. 2, 2019.
Daniella Leis is photographed by media as she leaves a London, Ont., courthouse on Oct. 2, 2019. Andrew Graham / Global

Daniella Leis, the woman charged in relation to last year’s gas explosion in Old East Village, has pleaded guilty.

During a court appearance in London, Ont., via teleconference on Thursday, the 24-year-old Kitchener woman pleaded guilty to four counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm.

Thursday’s appearance also saw an agreed statement of facts read to the Ontario Court of Justice.

Read more: ‘Like something out of a movie’: Next door neighbour recounts London, Ont. house explosion

The guilty plea comes more than a year after the tragic night in the historic London, Ont., neighbourhood, which saw a vehicle crash into a home on Woodman Avenue on the evening of Aug. 14, 2019.

The crash saw the vehicle hit a gas line, which then sparked a massive explosion that completely levelled one home, left two other homes so badly damaged they had to be demolished, and resulted in the evacuation of an entire neighbourhood.

A number of people were sent to hospital and a local firefighter suffered serious injuries.

Read more: London, Ont. explosion: Fire department members recount night 1 year later

In the days after the explosion, Leis was accused of 12 charges in relation to the explosion — eight impaired driving-related offences and four counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

Leis’ guilty plea comes more than a year after the case began, a delay caused in part by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sentencing for Leis has been set for Jan. 21, 2020.

Thursday’s court proceedings are still ongoing and Global News will update this story once more information is available.

Click to play video 'Residents return to aftermath of London explosion' Residents return to aftermath of London explosion
Residents return to aftermath of London explosion
