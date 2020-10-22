Daniella Leis pleads guilty in case surrounding London, Ont., explosion

Send this page to someone via email

Daniella Leis, the woman charged in relation to last year’s gas explosion in Old East Village, has pleaded guilty.

During a court appearance in London, Ont., via teleconference on Thursday, the 24-year-old Kitchener woman pleaded guilty to four counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm.

Thursday’s appearance also saw an agreed statement of facts read to the Ontario Court of Justice.

The guilty plea comes more than a year after the tragic night in the historic London, Ont., neighbourhood, which saw a vehicle crash into a home on Woodman Avenue on the evening of Aug. 14, 2019.

The crash saw the vehicle hit a gas line, which then sparked a massive explosion that completely levelled one home, left two other homes so badly damaged they had to be demolished, and resulted in the evacuation of an entire neighbourhood.

A number of people were sent to hospital and a local firefighter suffered serious injuries.

In the days after the explosion, Leis was accused of 12 charges in relation to the explosion — eight impaired driving-related offences and four counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

Leis’ guilty plea comes more than a year after the case began, a delay caused in part by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sentencing for Leis has been set for Jan. 21, 2020.

Thursday’s court proceedings are still ongoing and Global News will update this story once more information is available.

