RCMP investigating suspicious fire at Moncton daycare

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick RCMP are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a suspicious fire at a daycare in Moncton.

Police say RCMP officers and members of the Moncton Fire Department responded to the Northend Learning Center on Gorge Road at 5:10 a.m. Monday to reports of a fire.

The business was unoccupied at the time of the incident but was heavily damaged by the fire.

No one was injured in the blaze.

Police say their investigation has determined the fire was deliberately set.

An individual in black is shown to approach the facility shortly before the fire began. RCMP - HO

Surveillance of the scene shows an individual dressed in black walking toward the daycare moments before the fire began.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on the incident or who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed suspicious activity is asked to call RCMP at 506-857-2400 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

1:52 Anti-mask motive suspected in 3 Kitchener-Waterloo Walmart fires Anti-mask motive suspected in 3 Kitchener-Waterloo Walmart fires