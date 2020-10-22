Ian Scates of Central Smith Creamery named Peterborough’s Business Citizen of the Year

Send this page to someone via email

Ian Scates of Central Smith Creamery and Angela Jones of Lakeshore Designs were among the big winners of the 17th annual Peterborough Business Excellence Awards on Wednesday night.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the awards ceremony presented by the Greater Peterborough Chamber of Commerce went online and honoured up to 50 businesses and individuals in 20 categories with the recipients announced live during the broadcast.

Finalists were asked to record a thank-you speech and were inserted after the reveal.

Among the winners were:

Businesses Citizen of the Year: Ian Scates, president and chief executive owner, Central Smith Creamery

Scates’s family arrived in the Peterborough area in 1978 and purchased the creamery, which was founded in 1896. He calls it the “longest summer job ever.”

What started as a small family business on Lindsay Road, just north of Peterborough, has grown into a national distributor of ice cream and frozen dessert products. Scates and his company’s generosity was also highlighted for supporting organizations such as the Peterborough Regional Health Centre Foundation.

“It’s a real honour to be — first of all nominated — and then be selected for this year’s business leader,” said Scates in his speech. “I can’t tell how you excited I was to hear the news.”

Scates’s thank-you speech and discussing his company:

Businesswoman of the year — entrepreneur: Angela Jones, Lakeshore Designs

Jones has built a design and decorating business that employs eight. She is the official interior decorator of the Princess Margaret Home Lottery and the Cottage Life Show. She also volunteers with multiple organizations.

Jones said she was “completely humbled” and thanked all her team, family and friends and the community for their support and congratulated all the nominees.

“It’s an incredible journey — receiving this award, I want to continue to grow, learn and give back in a positive influence for our community,” she said.

Other finalists: Rhonda Barnet, AVIT Manufacturing; Shelby Leonard-Watt, S.O.S.

Businesswoman of the year — organization: Sandra Dueck, Greater Peterborough Chamber of Commerce

Other finalists: Katie Haddlesey, Curve Lake First Nation; Rosalea Terry, Innovation Cluster

Peterborough County farm family of the year: Chris and Angela Klompmaker

Skilled Trades: Keene Truck Inc.

Other finalists: Cardinal Plumbing and Electric; Percheron Plastic Inc.

Tourism: Peterborough Air Show: The Loomex Group/The City of Peterborough – Recipient

Other finalists: Multicultural Canada Day, New Canadians Centre Peterborough; Peterborough Petes hockey club

Hospitality: La Mesita Restaurante and Catering

Other finalists: Hanoi House; The Imperial Tandoor

Micro business (fewer than five employees): Birchview Design

Other finalists: 705 Creative; Peterborough Carpet Care

Retail: Needles in the Hay

Other finalists: Floortrends; Sustain

Professional services: Cambium Inc.

Other finalists: Lett Architects Inc.; Savino Human Resources Partners (SHRP)

Customer First: Gauvreau and Associates Chartered Professional Accountants

Other finalists: Glen Isle Agri-Services; Second Story Wedding Shop

Local focus: Peterborough Housing

Other finalists: Kitchen Farmacy; Silver Bean Cafe

Innovation/research and development: Persian Empire Distillery/CDC Inc.

Other finalists: Canuck Play; Lab Improvements

Commercial development or renovation: Hospice Peterborough

Other finalists: Fusion Bowl; Millbrook Mercantile

Entrepreneurial spirit: Floortrends

Other finalists: Diatom Consulting and Training Ltd.; La Mesita Restaurante & Catering

Marketing and promotion: The Loomex Group/The City of Peterborough

Other finalists: Movingmedia Digital; Watson and Lou

Green initiatives: Three Sisters Natural Landscapes

Other finalists: Camp Kawartha; The Gardener

Health & Wellness: Pilates on Demand

Other finalists: Dohjo Muay Thai and Fitness; VON Peterborough Victoria Haliburton

Not-for-Profit: YES Shelter for Youth and Families

Other finalists: Junior Achievement of Northern and Eastern Ontario; Peterborough Humane Society

Employer of the Year: Lett Architects Inc.

Other finalists: Comfort Keepers Peterborough; Gauvreau and Associates Chartered Professional Accountants

Business Student Leadership Prizes:

Ron LaChapelle (Fleming College)

Shayan Faisal (Trent University)

New Canadian Entrepreneur of the Year: Gill and Nick Exton, Canoe and Paddle

4-Under-40 Profiles (in memory of former chamber board chairperson Kathy Windrem): Kemi Akapo, Waleed Dabbah, Shawn Morey and Rosalea Terry.

The award recognizes business and community leadership in individuals under the age of 40.