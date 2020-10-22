Kapyong Barracks plans to be revealed

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been nearly two decades in the making, but the plans for a disputed stretch of land in Winnipeg will finally be revealed Thursday.

The plans for the development of the Kapyong Barracks will be released at 10 a.m. and will call for a mixed-use village with residential, recreational and commercial aspects to it.

The development of the lands has been a complex 17-year process that began when the federal government decommissioned the site and moved the 2nd Battalion Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry to Shilo, Man.

Several First Nations communities argued they were entitled to the land under Treaty 1, and after more than a decade of legal wrangling, the federal government agreed with them.

The Department of National Defence began demolition of the site in 2018, and it is expected to be complete in 2021.

The land was signed over to Treaty One Development Corp. and CLC in August 2019.

This year, the corporations engaged in public consultations, made a little harder thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

A website was launched to let the public see what the future will hold for the land on Kenaston Boulevard in Winnipeg.

The site, treaty1.ca/Kapyong, goes through the timeline, history and current design aspects of the project.

Canada Lands Company (CLC) told 680 CJOB in May it had to scrap in-person sessions with the community because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check out some options for the plans below:

