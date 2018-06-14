City of Winnipeg reveals proposed design for new St. James Bridge, widening of Kenaston Blvd.

The city is moving on to the next phase of its planned improvements to Route 90.

Winnipeggers are getting their first glimpse of a new functional proposed design for the widening of Kenaston Boulevard and the St. James Bridge.

The initial design of the proposed changes were posted to the City of Winnipeg‘s website. It shows a proposed alignment for the bridge which would also include the construction of a new southbound bridge.

The design incorporates the existing southbound bridge, and has it act as a ramp to connect traffic from Portage Ave.

The design also calls for Route 90 to have three lanes each way between Taylor and Ness Ave.

The website stated, “Route 90 between Taylor Avenue and Ness Avenue needs to be upgraded to address current and future traffic volumes, new development, future redevelopment, and the needs of pedestrians, cyclists, and transit users.”

The online report said there will be traffic changes when it comes to the new construction, including at key intersections.

“The project will consider improvements at key intersections at Grant Avenue, Taylor Avenue, Corydon Avenue and Tuxedo Avenue, as well as the Portage Avenue interchange, and Academy Road intersection, to improve traffic flow,” the report stated. “The project will also consider the closure of a number of intersections on Route 90 between Willow Avenue and the Assiniboine River due to limited visibility, difficulty in making a left turn during peak periods, safety concerns, and efficiency considerations around connecting local streets and lanes to a major roadway.”

The city is still looking for input from the public through an online survey.

There will also be two pop-up sessions at the Outlet Collection Winnipeg mall on June 20 (6-8 p.m.) and June 28 (2-4 p.m.).

As of right now, the city said there is no construction funding currently approved and the current construction costs for the project are still unknown.

The full report can be viewed online here.