Hamilton-area Canada Post depot reports COVID-19 case

Send this page to someone via email

Canada Post says an employee at its depot in the Ancaster industrial park has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a release, the agency says the staffer notified superiors of a presumptive case on Monday before getting confirmation from the province on Tuesday.

Staff at the location on Tradewind Drive were informed of the presumptive case early on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson.

“As a safety precaution and to ensure the continued safety of our employees, a deep cleaning of the facility was completed the evening of October 19,” Canada Post said in a statement.

“The employee was last at work Friday, October 16 and was asymptomatic at that time.”

Story continues below advertisement

The facility remains operational and says it’s engaged with public health for guidance.

Staff tied to four new COVID-19 outbreaks in Hamilton

Hamilton public health reported four new outbreaks of the coronavirus in the city on Wednesday, with three at workplaces and one at a retirement home in Dundas.

The workplace outbreaks are at steel manufacturer ArcelorMittal, the Foot Locker location at Lime Ridge Mall and roofing company Flynn Canada’s Stoney Creek location on Arvin Avenue.

Each of the businesses has two cases connected with their outbreaks.

The outbreak at St. Joseph’s Villa involves a staff member who is not a front-line worker and who had no direct contact with residents, the retirement home said in a release.

Hamilton is dealing with 15 active outbreaks as of Wednesday involving a total of 29 workers at:

Two schools (Shannen Koostachin Elementary School, Sacred Heart of Jesus elementary school)

Three long-term care homes (Dundurn Place Care Centre, Macassa Lodge, Parkview Nursing Centre)

Three retirement homes (Cardinal residences, Amica Dundas, St. Joseph’s Villa)

Two retail outlets (Kushies baby store, Foot Locker at Lime Ridge Mall)

One woman’s shelter (Inasmuch House)

One restaurant (Radius)

One gym (SPINCO)

One manufacturer (ArcelorMittal)

One builder (Flynn Canada Ltd.)

The 81 cases at SPINCO involve 48 members, two staff members and 31 secondary cases connected with people who had contact with someone who went to the gym. The outbreak at Radius restaurant on James Street South has also grown to six COVID-19 cases, of whom all are staff.

Story continues below advertisement