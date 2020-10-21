Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 26 new COVID-19 cases, four new outbreaks

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton public health reported four new COVID-19 outbreaks in the city on Wednesday, with three at workplaces and one at a retirement home in Dundas.

The workplace outbreaks are at steel manufacturer ArcelorMittal, the Foot Locker location at Lime Ridge Mall, and roofing company Flynn Canada’s Stoney Creek location on Arvin Avenue.

Each of the businesses has two cases connected with their outbreaks.

The outbreak at St. Joseph’s Villa involves a staff member who is not a front-line worker and who had no direct contact with residents, the retirement home said in a release.

“Any employee who has had potential contact with the affected staff member will be contacted by a member of the Villa management team for contact tracing purposes,” the release said.

The statement also said some residents of its Cedar Grove (3-South) wing of the home were “presenting with” respiratory symptoms including coughs and colds.

“All symptomatic residents will be swabbed for respiratory illness, including COVID-19. This home area is now closed and all outbreak protocols are in place Villa-wide,” officials said in a release.

The home says admissions will be stopped unless approved by public health, and all short-term and temporary absences for residents will not be allowed, except for medical appointments.

Visitors have been banned from the facility for the time being. Virtual and window visits will be allowed.

Hamilton is dealing with 15 active outbreaks as of Wednesday at:

Two schools (Shannen Koostachin elementary school, Sacred Heart of Jesus elementary school)

Three long-term care homes (Dundurn Place Care Centre, Macassa Lodge, Parkview Nursing Centre)

Three retirement homes (Cardinal residences, Amica Dundas, St. Joseph’s Villa)

Two retail outlets (Kushies baby store, Footlocker at Lime Ridge Mall),

One woman’s shelter (Inasmuch House)

One restaurant (Radius)

One gym (SPINCO)

One manufacturer (ArcelorMittal)

One builder (Flynn Canada Ltd.)

The 81 cases at SPINCO involve 48 members, two staff, and 31 secondary cases connected with people who had contact with someone who went to the gym. The outbreak at Radius restaurant on James Street South has also grown to six COVID-19 cases, of whom all are staff. Canada Post confirmed a single case with a staff member at its Hamilton Depot on Tradewind Drive in Ancaster. The employee was last at work on Oct. 16. The positive test was revealed to the agency on Oct. 20. The facility is still operating following a cleaning on Tuesday night.

Hamilton reports 26 new COVID-19 cases

Hamilton public health reported 26 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, pushing the city’s total number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began to 1,585.

Officials say 41.2 per cent (84) of the city’s 204 new coronavirus cases in the last 10 days have been among people under the age of 30.

Hamilton has 150 active cases as of Oct. 21 with six people receiving hospital care.

The city has had 47 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

Halton Region reports 31 new COVID-19 cases, new outbreak

Public Health Halton reported 31 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with Burlington reporting nine new cases and Oakville reporting 12.

The region has had 1,872 cases since the pandemic began. Public health says there are 233 active cases as of Oct. 20. Burlington has 91 active cases and has had a total of 523 coronavirus cases since March.

The region has had 30 deaths connected with the coronavirus.

Halton has six outbreaks in the region at five long-term care homes (Village of Tansley Woods LTC and Cama Woodlands in Burlington, as well as Revera Northridge, Post Inn Village and Chartwell Waterford in Oakville) and one retirement home (Village of Tansley Woods).

The outbreak at the Village of Tansley Woods involves 38 people in total with 26 resident cases, six staff cases and six cases under investigation that have not yet been connected with residents or staff in the home. Three people in the facility died in October from the outbreak.

Chartwell Waterford has 20 cases tied to 10 residents and 10 others connected to the home. The facility also reported a death on Friday. No details were made available by Halton public heath.

The region now has had 30 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began, with 11 in Burlington and 11 in Halton Hills.

Public Health Halton says 40.5 per cent (121) of its 299 cases in the last 10 days were among residents under the age of 39. Burlington accounts for 128 of the total new cases in the last 10 days with 40 (31.25 per cent) under the age of 39.

Niagara Region reports 10 new COVID-19 cases

Niagara public health reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the region’s total number of cases to 1,294 since the pandemic began.

There are currently 81 active cases as of Oct. 21.

The region has 68 virus-related deaths since March.

Niagara has four outbreaks connected with the coronavirus at two retirement homes (Pioneer Elder Care in St. Catharines, the Meadows of Dorchester in Niagara Falls) and two nursing homes (Millennium Trail Manor in Niagara Falls, Rapelje Lodge).

Since the pandemic was declared, 42.8 per cent (554) of the region’s 1,294 cases have occurred in people under the age of 39.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports three new COVID-19 cases

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported three new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The region has an overall total of 508 lab-confirmed positive cases.

Officials say there are 10 active cases as of Oct. 21.

Public health says 34 per cent (173) of all cases in the region involve people between the ages of 20 and 39.

The region has one outbreak tied to two staff members at the Caressant Care long-term care home in Courtland.

Brant County reports two new COVID-19 cases

Brant County’s health unit reported two new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The region has a total of 225 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

There are 19 active cases as of Oct. 21 and no cases receiving hospital care.

The region has five deaths tied to COVID-19 infections.

Public health says 38.2 per cent (85) of all cases in the county involve people between the ages of 20 and 39.

The region has one institutional outbreak at Hardy Terrace long-term care home in Brantford.