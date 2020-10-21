Woman escapes after being trapped in vehicle, London police seek public’s help finding suspect

Send this page to someone via email

London police have shared a small photograph and are seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a forcible confinement investigation.

According to police, a woman met a man on an online dating platform and met up with him in person in a downtown parking lot on Sunday.

Police say the woman got into his vehicle and the man asked her to go to another location but she refused.

However, police say when she tried to get out of the car, the suspect “physically confined her inside the car.”

She was eventually able to escape and fled on foot, police say, adding that officers were contacted about the incident just before 7 a.m. on Sunday and went to her location on Longwoods Road.

Police say she did not sustain any physical injuries. Officers searched the area but were unable to find the suspect.

Police describe him as a 35- to 45-year-old man about five feet six inches tall with an average build. He is said to have short black hair and a light black beard. Police say he was wearing a white and black long-sleeved sweater, blue jeans, a white and plaid baseball cap, and black sandals with a red Under Armour logo.

The suspect vehicle was a black or dark blue Ford Fusion with a white hood that had rust spots on it and police say there was no front licence plate on the vehicle. The rear licence plate was described as yellow and white.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Police are also using the opportunity “to remind people to meet in public places when meeting unknown individuals using on-line services, and to report anything suspicious.”

