Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Dinosaur Drive-Thru at Bingemans in Kitchener extended for 5 extra days

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 21, 2020 2:17 pm
The Tyrannosaurus rex at the Dinosaur Drive-Thru exhibit at Bingemans in Kitchener.
The Tyrannosaurus rex at the Dinosaur Drive-Thru exhibit at Bingemans in Kitchener. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

A total of 30,000 people have booked a chance to see the Dinosaur Drive-Thru at Bingemans in Kitchener so far, according to numbers provided by THEMUSEUM.

The large number of people who have attended or will attend prompted an extension of the exhibit which allows people to drive through a portion of Bingemans while getting a close look at more than 30 animatronic and dinosaur replicas.

The exhibit will now run through Oct. 30, allowing visitors an extra five days to visit.

“The Dinosaur Drive-Thru has been a roaring success and a wonderful testament to innovation in the face of adversity,” THEMUSEUM CEO David Marskell said. “The vast majority of families, young people and everyone who has experienced the outdoor exhibition has given it 9+ out of 10 stars.”

THEMUSEUM, which has partnered with Bingemans and Indian River Reptile & Dinosaur Park, in presenting the exhibit, says that 30 per cent of patrons have come from outside of Waterloo Region.

“With families stopping for lunch, filling their cars with gas and spending money in local stores this has been a needed boost for our local economy,” added Mark Bingeman.

Hours are extended on the final day from noon until 10 p.m. to allow people extra time to visit before the exhibit goes extinct.

