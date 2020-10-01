Bingemans in Kitchener is offering drive-thru trick-or-treat alternative

Send this page to someone via email

We are weeks away from Halloween but given that Ontario is just entering the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, a normal All Hallows’ Eve appears unlikely.

In an effort to fill the void, Bingemans has created the Trick or Treat Drive-Thru.

“It is fantastic that we can offer the continued tradition of trick or treating in this unique Covid environment in a safe and fun manner. It would have been a shame for kids to miss this tradition, especially when we have the ingenuity to create a safe, alternative solution,” Bingemans president Mark Bingeman said in a release.

“This could not have happened without the incredible commitment to our community that our many sponsors and supporters have provided to truly make this happen.”

There will also be an FM radio station playing special Halloween sounds to accompany the drive-thru fun.

Participants are required to register in advance on the Bingemans website.