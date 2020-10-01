Menu

Canada

Bingemans in Kitchener is offering drive-thru trick-or-treat alternative

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 1, 2020 4:28 pm
We are weeks away from Halloween but given that Ontario is just entering the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, a normal All Hallows’ Eve appears unlikely.

In an effort to fill the void, Bingemans has created the Trick or Treat Drive-Thru.

Read more: Halloween sales could be weak with COVID-19 casting doubts on trick-or-treating

“It is fantastic that we can offer the continued tradition of trick or treating in this unique Covid environment in a safe and fun manner. It would have been a shame for kids to miss this tradition, especially when we have the ingenuity to create a safe, alternative solution,” Bingemans president Mark Bingeman said in a release.

“This could not have happened without the incredible commitment to our community that our many sponsors and supporters have provided to truly make this happen.”

Read more: Avoid trick-or-treating due to coronavirus this Halloween, CDC says

There will also be an FM radio station playing special Halloween sounds to accompany the drive-thru fun.

Participants are required to register in advance on the Bingemans website.

