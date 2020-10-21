Child taken to hospital after stroller struck by vehicle in north Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

A child was taken to the Stollery Children’s Hospital Wednesday morning after a stroller was struck by a vehicle in north Edmonton.

A spokesperson with the Edmonton Police Service said a stroller with a child in it was struck at the intersection of 122 Avenue and 87 Street.

The child was taken to hospital with unknown injuries, according to police. The child’s mother, who was pushing the stroller, was not struck.

Police said the driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene.

A child was taken to the Stollery Children's Hospital Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 after a stroller was struck by a vehicle in the area of 122 Avenue and 87 Street. Dean Twardzik, Global News

