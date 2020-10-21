Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Child taken to hospital after stroller struck by vehicle in north Edmonton

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted October 21, 2020 11:56 am
A child was taken to the Stollery Children's Hospital Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 after a stroller was struck by a vehicle in the area of 122 Avenue and 87 Street.
A child was taken to the Stollery Children's Hospital Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 after a stroller was struck by a vehicle in the area of 122 Avenue and 87 Street. Dean Twardzik, Global News

A child was taken to the Stollery Children’s Hospital Wednesday morning after a stroller was struck by a vehicle in north Edmonton.

A spokesperson with the Edmonton Police Service said a stroller with a child in it was struck at the intersection of 122 Avenue and 87 Street.

The child was taken to hospital with unknown injuries, according to police. The child’s mother, who was pushing the stroller, was not struck.

Police said the driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene.

A child was taken to the Stollery Children's Hospital Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 after a stroller was struck by a vehicle in the area of 122 Avenue and 87 Street.
A child was taken to the Stollery Children's Hospital Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 after a stroller was struck by a vehicle in the area of 122 Avenue and 87 Street. Dean Twardzik, Global News
A child was taken to the Stollery Children's Hospital Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 after a stroller was struck by a vehicle in the area of 122 Avenue and 87 Street.
A child was taken to the Stollery Children's Hospital Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 after a stroller was struck by a vehicle in the area of 122 Avenue and 87 Street. Dean Twardzik, Global News
A child was taken to the Stollery Children's Hospital Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 after a stroller was struck by a vehicle in the area of 122 Avenue and 87 Street.
A child was taken to the Stollery Children's Hospital Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 after a stroller was struck by a vehicle in the area of 122 Avenue and 87 Street. Dean Twardzik, Global News

More to come…

Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton policeEdmonton TrafficEdmonton roadsPedestrian CollisionEdmonton pedestrian collisionEdmonton Delton neighbourhoodNorth Edmonton pedestrian collisionNorth Edmonton stroller struckStroller hit by vehicleStroller struck by vehicle
Flyers
More weekly flyers