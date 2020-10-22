How the Canadian Red Cross in Manitoba is helping during the pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The Red Cross in Manitoba is offering up services to help First Nations communities during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve been invited by the Manitoba First Nations COVID-19 Pandemic Response Coordination Team to help the health teams already there with COVID-19 testing,” said Jason Small of the Canadian Red Cross, Manitoba and Nunavut Division.

“We’re also helping with transportation, training on proper use of personal protective equipment. We also did training on the prevention of disease transmission,” Small told Global News Morning.

The Red Cross is also helping to provide space to those who may not be able to properly self-isolate in First Nations communities.

“We’re helping to look after those who can’t self isolate in their homes within their community. We help provide lodging, food and recreation. We also provide any medical attention they need while isolating during the specified time frame,” said Small.

The Red Cross is helping to fill the gaps where more assistance may be needed during the pandemic.

“It was recently announced we will help with contact tracing in Manitoba. In Quebec, we’ve supplied workforce support in long-term care homes,” he said.

“It’s finding out what’s needed and how we can realistically support. We’re working with governments to see how we can support the people in need.”

The support for First Nations communities comes as cases continue to spike in remote communities.

“It’s a wake-up call for all of us,” said Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief Arlen Dumas.

There have been 179 COVID-19 cases among First Nations people in Manitoba as of last week, according to the Manitoba First Nations COVID-19 Pandemic Response Coordination Team.

—With files from The Canadian Press