Peterborough woman charged with drug-impaired driving: police

A Peterborough woman has been charged with drug-impaired driving after an investigation on Tuesday evening.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 6:30 p.m. police received “numerous” calls about a possible impaired driver in a parking lot on The Parkway.
Police attended and spoke with a driver who allegedly showed evidence of impairment.
Laura Comtois, 34, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with drug-impaired operation.
She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 17.
