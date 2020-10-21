Menu

Crime

Peterborough woman charged with drug-impaired driving: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 21, 2020 11:16 am
Peterborough Police
Police received numerous calls about a suspected impaired driver in a parking lot. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough woman has been charged with drug-impaired driving after an investigation on Tuesday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 6:30 p.m. police received “numerous” calls about a possible impaired driver in a parking lot on The Parkway.

Police attended and spoke with a driver who allegedly showed evidence of impairment.

Laura Comtois, 34, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with drug-impaired operation.

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 17.

